BEL recruitment 2021: The application process is underway and the last date to apply is May 21.(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
employment news

BEL recruitment 2021: 30 trainee engineer posts on offer, apply now

  • Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for the post of trainee engineer on a contract basis for its Military Communication SBU, Bengaluru complex.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 06:07 PM IST

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for the post of trainee engineer on a contract basis for its Military Communication SBU, Bengaluru complex.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of BEL.

The application process is underway and the last date to apply is May 21.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 30 vacancies.

The one-year contract may be extended up to three years based on the requirement and individual performance.

Upper Age limit: 25 years as of April 1, 2021

Application fee:

Candidates have to pay 200 as application fee. Candidates from PWD, SC, and ST categories are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Educational qualification:

Candidates should possess (4 years) BE/B.Tech course from reputed Institute/University in the following Engineering disciplines –Electronics/Electronics & Communication/ E&T/Telecommunication.

For the selection process and other details, check the notification on the official website of BEL.

Note: Only those candidates who are willing to travel may apply. The field activities are located pan India including North-East India and J&K.


Story Saved
