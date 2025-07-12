Search
BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2025: Registration for 515 posts begins on July 16, apply at careers.bhel.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 02:37 PM IST

BHEL will recruit candidates for Artisan posts. The registration process will begin on July 16, 2025 at careers.bhel.in. 

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, BHEL has invited applications for Artisan posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BHEL at careers.bhel.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 515 posts in the organisation.

The registration process will start on July 16 and will close on August 12, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Fitter: 176 posts

2. Welder: 97 posts

3. Turner: 51 posts

4. Machinist: 104 posts

5. Electrician: 65 posts

6. Electronics Mechanic: 18 posts

7. Foundryman: 4 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed Class 10 plus should have National Trade Certificate (NTC / ITl) PLUS National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) in the respective trade with not less than 60% marks for Gen & OBC candidates and 55% marks for SC & ST candidates in both NTC/ITI and NAC.

Selection Process

Candidates interested in joining BHEL as ARTISAN GRADE-IV shall have to undergo a Two-Stage Selection Process and must clear both stages in order to be considered for the Merit List: Computer-Based Exam, skill Test, and Document Verification.

Application Fee

The application fee is 1072/—for UR/EWS/OBC category and 472/—for SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen. Depending on whether the fees are paid through Internet banking, debit card, credit card, etc., the applicant may have to bear Bank Charges over and above the application fees. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of BHEL.

Detailed Notification Here 

News / Education News / Employment News / BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2025: Registration for 515 posts begins on July 16, apply at careers.bhel.in
