BHU Group C Recruitment 2025: Apply for 199 Junior Clerk posts at bhu.ac.in, details here

Banaras Hindu University, BHU has invited applications for Group C posts. Candidates who want to apply for Junior Clerk posts can find the direct link to apply through the official website of BHU at bhu.ac.in. The last date to apply is April 22, 2025. BHU Group C Recruitment 2025: Apply for 199 Junior Clerk posts at bhu.ac.in

This recruitment drive will fill up 199 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Second Class Graduate with at least six months of training on the use of Computer for Office Automation, Book keeping and word processing from a certified Institution or Second Class Graduate with Diploma in Computer recognized by AICTE.

The Computer Typing Test will only be of a qualifying nature. Typing speed of 30 words/minute for English OR 25 words/minute for Hindi is required to qualify the Computer Typing Test.

RSSB Class IV Recruitment 2025: Registration for 53749 begins today at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, details here

The age limit is between 18 to 30 years for general category, 18-35 years for SC/ST category and 18 to 33 years for OBC.

Selection Process

The University shall conduct a written test. Further, a Computer Proficiency Test followed by a skill test to assess the knowledge of usage of Computer, MS Office and similar tools required for day-to-day official uses. i.e. Power Point, Excel, and Word viz. create and format presentations, creation and formatting of Table/Graphs, paragraphs, alignment, font size, font-type, indentation, uppercase to lowercase / lowercase to upper case, sentence case, insert page number, pictures, shapes, hyper-link etc shall also be conducted. Computer Proficiency Test and Skill Tests will be conducted only for candidates who have been shortlisted based on their performance in the Written Test. Additionally, if required university may conduct multiple skill tests and thereby ensuring a comprehensive and multifaceted assessment of candidate’s capabilities.

OSSC LTR Exam 2025 tomorrow: Admit card available at ossc.gov.in, direct link here

Where to send applications

The downloaded application form along with the enclosures must be sent to the Office of the Registrar, Recruitment & Assessment Cell, Holkar House, BHU, Varanasi -221005 (U.P.).

Application Fee

A non-refundable application fee of ₹500/- by the candidates of UR, EWS and OBC categories will have to be paid. No application fees shall be charged from the candidates of SC, ST, PwBDs categories and women candidates. The application fee is to be paid through the payment gateway in online application through Internet Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BHU.