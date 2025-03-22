OSSC LTR Exam 2025 tomorrow: Admit card available at ossc.gov.in, direct link here

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission will conduct OSSC LTR Exam 2025 tomorrow, March 23, 2025. Candidates who will appear for the Leave Training Reserve, LTR examination can download the admit card through the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in. OSSC LTR Exam 2025 tomorrow: Admit card available at ossc.gov.in, direct link he

The preliminary examination for TGT Arts, TGT Odia, TGT Science (PCM) and TGT Science (CBZ) will be conducted on March 23, 2025 through OMR mode in one session. The examination will comprise of 100 marks question and the total number of questions is 100. The exam duration is for 2 hours. There shall be negative marking @0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The prelims exam will be qualifying in nature. Prelim exam will only be conducted for such posts where number of valid applications are more than five times the advertised vacancies. Based on marks obtained in preliminary examination approximately 5 times the number of candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in main written exam.

The admit card was released on March 17, 2025. Candidates can follow the steps below to download the hall ticket.

OSSC LTR Exam 2025: How to download admit card

1. Visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

2. Click on OSSC LTR Exam 2025 admit card link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 6025 Teacher posts. The registration process commenced on October 30 and concluded on November 29, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OSSC.