OSSC LTR Recruitment 2025: Hall tickets for preliminary examination available at ossc.gov.in, direct link to download

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission, OSSC, has released the admit cards for the Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teacher preliminary examination 2024. Candidates who are appearing for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in. OSSC LTR Recruitment 2025: Download hall tickets for preliminary examination via direct link.

To download the hall tickets, candidates will need to enter their details like Registered Username and Password in the space provided.

Notably, the preliminary examination of Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teacher 2024 will be conducted on March 23, 2025 across the state.

Registrations for the recruitment exam closed on February 5, 2025.

OSSC LTR Teacher Recruitment 2024: How to download admit card

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the OSSC LTR Prelims admit card:

Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in Click on the link to download the LTR Teacher 2024 prelims admit card available under the What's New section of the home page. Enter your credentials - Registered User ID and Password. Check your admit card displayed on the screen. Download the hall ticket and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of OSSC.