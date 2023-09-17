News / Education / Employment News / Bihar BTSC Industrial Training Insitute Recruitment 2023: 1279 posts notified

Bihar BTSC Industrial Training Insitute Recruitment 2023: 1279 posts notified

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 17, 2023 02:05 PM IST

Bihar BTSC invites applications for 1279 ITI Trade Instructor posts. Application process starts on September 19.

Bihar Technical Service Commission has invited applications for 1279 posts of ITI Trade Instructor 2023. The application process will commence on September 19 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 18. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official websites at www.btsc.bih.nic.in. As per the notice issued by the BTSC, the detailed notification will be available on the official website from September 18.

Important dates:

Application begins on: September 19

Application ends on: October 18

Detailed notification will be released on: September 18

Bihar BTSC Industrial Training Insitute Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1279 vacancies of vocational instructors of various trades in various industrial training institutes under the directorate of planning and training ( Training Side), under the Labor Resources Department.

Candidates can check the notification below:

