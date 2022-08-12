Bihar CSBC Recruitment: Apply for 76 prohibition Constable posts from August 13

Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will begin accepting online applications for recruitment for the post of Prohibition Constable from August 13, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is September 13, 2022.

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group 18 years to 25 years as on January 1, 2022. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

The application fee is Rs.675 for General/BC/EBC/EWS category candidates. The fee is Rs.180 for reserved category candidates, female candidates and third gender candidates.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 76 vacancies for the post of Prohibition Constable.

The selection will be in 2 phases- written examination and physical ability test. The written examination will be of 100 marks.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on prohibition dept. tab

Click on “Online Application: Click here to submit your online application”

Fill in the application form, upload documents and pay the fee.

Submit and save for future purposes