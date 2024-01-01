Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2023: Registration for various posts begins today

The online registration process for various vacancies at the Bihar Vidhan Sabha will begin today, January 1, 2024. Interested candidates can apply for it on vidhansabha.bih.nic.in up to January 21. The deadline for making payment of the examination fee is January 23. Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2023: Registration begins today

This recruitment drive is being held for Security Guard, Data Entry Operator, Driver and Office Attendant vacancies. Check details below:

Security Guard: 80 vacancies (28 reserved for women candidates)

Data Entry Operator: 40 vacancies (13 reserved for women candidates)

Driver: 9 vacancies (3 reserved for women candidates)

Office Attendant: 54 vacancies (12 reserved for women candidates)

To check post-wise eligibility criteria, selection process and other details, candidates can check the notifications:

Security Guard

Data Entry Operator

Driver

Office Attendant

Application fees:

Office Attendant and Driver: ₹400. For SC/ST, PwD and female candidates, the fee is ₹100.

Data Entry Operator: The application fee is ₹150 for SC/ST, PwD and female candidates and it is ₹600 for others.

For Security Guard: The application fee is ₹675. For SC/St, PwD and female category candidates, it is ₹150.