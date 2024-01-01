close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2023: Registration for various posts begins today

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2023: Registration for various posts begins today

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 01, 2024 11:12 AM IST

This recruitment drive is being held for Security Guard, Data Entry Operator, Driver and Office Attendant vacancies.

The online registration process for various vacancies at the Bihar Vidhan Sabha will begin today, January 1, 2024. Interested candidates can apply for it on vidhansabha.bih.nic.in up to January 21. The deadline for making payment of the examination fee is January 23.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2023: Registration begins today
Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2023: Registration begins today

This recruitment drive is being held for Security Guard, Data Entry Operator, Driver and Office Attendant vacancies. Check details below:

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Security Guard: 80 vacancies (28 reserved for women candidates)

Data Entry Operator: 40 vacancies (13 reserved for women candidates)

Driver: 9 vacancies (3 reserved for women candidates)

Office Attendant: 54 vacancies (12 reserved for women candidates)

To check post-wise eligibility criteria, selection process and other details, candidates can check the notifications:

Security Guard

Data Entry Operator

Driver

Office Attendant 

Application fees:

Office Attendant and Driver: 400. For SC/ST, PwD and female candidates, the fee is 100.

Data Entry Operator: The application fee is 150 for SC/ST, PwD and female candidates and it is 600 for others.

For Security Guard: The application fee is 675. For SC/St, PwD and female category candidates, it is 150.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out