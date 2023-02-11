BOB PO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 500 posts at bankofindia.co.in, details here

Bank of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Probationary Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BOB at bankofindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 500 posts in the organisation.

The recruitment of Probationary Officers in JMGS-I will be done upon passing Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance (PGDBF). Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: February 11, 2023

Closing date of application: February 25, 2023

Vacancy Details

Credit Officer in General Banking stream: 350 posts

IT Officer in Specialist stream: 150 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Selection will be through online test, GD and personal interview. Minimum qualifying marks will be 40% for General/EWS category. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. Final selection of the candidates will be based on the marks obtained by the candidates in Online Examination, Personal Interview and Group discussion.

Application Fees

The application fees and intimation charges for GENERAL/ EWS/ OBC candidates is ₹850/- and Intimation charges for SC/ST/PWD candidates is ₹175/-.