Home / Education / Employment News / BOB recruitment 2022: 346 SRM, Group Sales Head and other posts on offer

BOB recruitment 2022: 346 SRM, Group Sales Head and other posts on offer

employment news
Published on Sep 30, 2022 02:31 PM IST

BOB recruitment 2022: Applications are invited for 346 vacancies.

BOB recruitment 2022: 346 SRM, Group Sales Head and other posts on offer(Reuters file photo)
BOB recruitment 2022: 346 SRM, Group Sales Head and other posts on offer(Reuters file photo)
ByHT Education Desk

Bank of Baroda has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Senior Relationship Manager, e- Wealth Relationship Manager, Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head), and Operations Head-Wealth. The application process commenced from today, September 30 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 20. Candidates can apply online at www.bankofbaroda.in.

BOB recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 346 vacancies of Senior Relationship Manager, e- Wealth Relationship Manager, Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head), and Operations Head-Wealth.

BOB recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 600 for General and OBC candidates and for SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidate teh application fee is 100.

Direct link to apply

BOB recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at bankofbaroda.in

On the homepage, click on “Current Opportunities”

Click on “Apply Now” under the desired posts

Fill in the required details, pay the fee and submit the form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bank of baroda jobs recruitment drive + 1 more
bank of baroda jobs recruitment drive

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out