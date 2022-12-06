BOM recruitment 2022:Registration process begins for for 551 AGM and other posts
BOM has commenced the application process for AGM, Chief Manager, Generalist Officer and other posts.
Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has begin the application process for AGM, Chief Manager, Generalist Officer and other posts. The deadline for the submission of application form is December 23. Interested candidates can apply online at bankofmaharashtra.in.
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 551 vacancies.
The application fee for candidates in the UR/EWS/OBC category is ₹1180, while the price for candidates in the SC/ST/PwBD category is ₹118.
Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2022: How to apply
Visit the official website at bankofmaharashtra.in
On the homepage, click on the careers tab
Next click on the recruitment process then on current opening
Fill the application form
Pay the application fee
Submit the form
Take print out for future reference.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics