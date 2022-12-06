BOM recruitment 2022:Registration process begins for for 551 AGM and other posts

Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has begin the application process for AGM, Chief Manager, Generalist Officer and other posts. The deadline for the submission of application form is December 23. Interested candidates can apply online at bankofmaharashtra.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 551 vacancies.

The application fee for candidates in the UR/EWS/OBC category is ₹1180, while the price for candidates in the SC/ST/PwBD category is ₹118.

Direct link to apply

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at bankofmaharashtra.in

On the homepage, click on the careers tab

Next click on the recruitment process then on current opening

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form

Take print out for future reference.