BPSC 67th Prelims admit card 2022 out on bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct link

  • BPSC 67th Prelims admit card has been released on bosc.bih.nic.in. Download link given here. 
Updated on Apr 25, 2022 08:15 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Bihar Public Service Commission issued admit cards for the BPSC 67th Prelims exam 2022 on Monday, April 25. Candidates who have applied for this examination can now go to the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in, to download their admit cards.

The BPSC 67th Combined Prelims exam is scheduled for May 8, 2022, from 12 pm to 2 pm at 1,083 test centres of 38 districts.

The recruitment drive is to fill a total of 726 positions.

&lt;strong&gt;BPSC 67th Prelims admit card 2022 direct link&lt;/strong&gt;

How to download BPSC 67th Prelims admit card

Go to the official website of BPSC – bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the BPSC 67th Combined Prelims admit card link on the homepage.

Key in your login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the next tab.

Check the admit card and download.

Take print out for future reference.

Read the notification here:

