BPSC AE Answer Key 2019 released, download link here

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC AE Answer Key 2019. Candidates who have appeared for Assistant Engineer exams can download the BPSC AE Answer Key 2019 through the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in. The examination was conducted on March 24 and 25, 2022 in the state at various exam centres.

The provisional answer key has been released for General English, General Hindi, General Studies, General Engineering Science, Electrical Engineering, Paper V, Electrical Engineering Paper VI, Civil Engineering Paper VI, Mechanical Engineering Paper V and Mechanical Engineering Paper VI.

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by sending the objection via post to the official address of BPSC. The last date to raise objections is till April 25, 2022. To download the answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download BPSC AE Answer Key 2019</strong>

BPSC AE Answer Key 2019: How to download

Visit the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC AE Answer Key 2019 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answer key.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application process was started on September 16, 2019 and ended on September 26, 2019. This recruitment drive will fill up 28 posts of Assistant Engineer in the organisation.