BPSC recruitment 2024: 318 Block Horticulture Officer posts on offer, check notice here

BPSC recruitment 2024: 318 Block Horticulture Officer posts on offer, check notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 23, 2024 07:03 PM IST

BPSC invites applications for 318 Block Horticulture Officer vacancies in Bihar; the application process starts on March 1 and ends on March 21.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Block Horticulture Officer in the Horticulture Directorate under the Agriculture Department, Govt. of Bihar. The application process will commence on March 1, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is March 21. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the Commission’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 318 vacancies of Block Horticulture Officer in the Horticulture Directorate under the Agriculture Department, Govt. of Bihar.

BPSC recruitment 2024 age limit: Candidates should be between the ages of 21, and the maximum age of the candidates should be 37 years for unreserved males. The maximum age is 40 years for backward-class, extremely backwards-class males and females and unreserved females. The maximum age is 42 years for Scheduled caste and scheduled tribes male and female) candidates.

BPSC recruitment 2024 application fee: Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Female/PWD categories must pay an application fee of 200, while candidates from other categories must pay 750.

BPSC recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the applictaion link for the post of Block Horticulture Officer in Horticulture Directorate under Agriculture Department, Govt. of Bihar.

Fill out the applictaion form.

Upload all the required documents.

Check and download the form.

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

