BPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1051 Block Agriculture Officer & other posts from tomorrow

Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC will commence the application process for 1051 Block Agriculture Officer & other posts from tomorrow, January 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC Recruitment 2024: 1051 vacancies for Block Agriculture Officer & other posts

The application process will conclude on January 28, 2024.

BPSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1051 posts of which 155 posts are for Agriculture Sub Director, 19 vacancies are for Assistant Director (Agricultural Engineering), 11 vacancies are for Assistant Director (Plant Protection) and 866 vacancies are for the Block Agriculture Officer.

BPSC Recruitment 2024 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 37 years for unreserved males, backward class/extremely backwardclass ( male and female). The application fee for females and SC/ST categories is 42 years.

BPSC Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application cost is ₹750 for candidates in the general category, ₹200 for those in the SC/ST, reserved/unreserved female category, and handicapped category.

BPSC Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in from January 15.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details here.