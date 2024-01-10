close_game
News / Education / Employment News / BPSC Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1051 Block Agriculture Officer & other posts begins on January 15

BPSC Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1051 Block Agriculture Officer & other posts begins on January 15

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 10, 2024 08:22 PM IST

BPSC will recruit candidates for Block Agriculture Officer & other posts. Registration begins on January 15.

Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC has invited applications for Block Agriculture Officer & other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1051 posts in the organisation.

BPSC Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1051 posts begins on January 15
BPSC Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1051 posts begins on January 15

The registration process for the same will begin on January 15 and will end on January 28, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Agriculture Sub Director: 155 posts
  • Assistant Director (Agricultural Engineering): 19 posts
  • Assistant Director (Plant Protection): 11 posts
  • Block Agriculture Officer: 866 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have graduation degree from a recognised institute or University. Candidates can check the complete educational qualification details and age limit information through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through written test followed by interview. The written test will comprise of 400 marks questions. Those candidates who will qualify the written test will be eligible to appear for the interview round.

Application Fees

The application fees for general category candidates is 750/-, SC/ST, reserved/ unreserved category female, handicapped category candidates is 200/-.

200/- for each post separately for each examination like Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer/Assistant Director (Crops and equivalent), Assistant Director (Agricultural Engineering), Assistant Director Plant Protection). For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
