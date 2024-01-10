BPSC Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1051 Block Agriculture Officer & other posts begins on January 15

Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC has invited applications for Block Agriculture Officer & other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1051 posts in the organisation. BPSC Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1051 posts begins on January 15

The registration process for the same will begin on January 15 and will end on January 28, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Agriculture Sub Director: 155 posts

Assistant Director (Agricultural Engineering): 19 posts

Assistant Director (Plant Protection): 11 posts

Block Agriculture Officer: 866 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have graduation degree from a recognised institute or University. Candidates can check the complete educational qualification details and age limit information through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through written test followed by interview. The written test will comprise of 400 marks questions. Those candidates who will qualify the written test will be eligible to appear for the interview round.

Application Fees

The application fees for general category candidates is ₹750/-, SC/ST, reserved/ unreserved category female, handicapped category candidates is ₹200/-.

₹200/- for each post separately for each examination like Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer/Assistant Director (Crops and equivalent), Assistant Director (Agricultural Engineering), Assistant Director Plant Protection). For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

