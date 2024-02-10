 BPSC TRE 3.0 2024: Bihar School Teacher registration begins, link here - Hindustan Times
BPSC TRE 3.0 2024: Bihar School Teacher registration begins, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 10, 2024 12:04 PM IST

BPSC TRE 3.0 2024 registration begins at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

Bihar Public Service Commission has started the registration process for BPSC TRE 3.0 2024 on February 10, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for School Teacher posts can find the registration link on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The last date to apply for School Teacher (i) for Class 1 to 5, Class 6 to 8, Class 9 to 10, Class 11 to 12 and Special School Teacher for Class 9 to 10 under Education Department and (ii) for Class 1 to 5, Class 6 to 10 and Class 11 to 12 under SC & ST Welfare Dept., Govt of Bihar is till February 23, 2024. The last date to apply with late fee is till February 25, 2024.

Direct link to apply for BPSC TRE 3.0 2024

BPSC TRE 3.0 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on apply online link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apply online link.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Once done, fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application Fees

  • For General Candidates – 750/-
  • For Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe – 200/-
  • For all reserved / unreserved category female candidates – 200/-
  • For handicapped candidates (40% or more) – 200/-
  • For all other candidates – 750/-

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
