BPSC Vice Principal Recruitment 2024: Registration for 76 posts ends today, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 16, 2024 09:21 AM IST

BPSC will close the registration process for Vice Principal posts on April 16, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

Bihar Public Service Commission will close the registration process for Vice Principal posts on April 16, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Vice Principal post can find the link through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 76 posts in the organization. The candidates who want to apply should not be less than 22 years of age and not more than 37 years of age as on August 1, 2023.

Direct link to apply for BPSC Vice Principal Recruitment 2024

BPSC Vice Principal Recruitment 2024: How to apply

All those candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the steps given below to do it.

  • Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on apply online link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The biometric fee is 200/-. The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is 200 and for other categories, the application fee is 750. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

Detailed Notification Here 

News / Education / Employment News / BPSC Vice Principal Recruitment 2024: Registration for 76 posts ends today, link here
