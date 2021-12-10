Home / Education / Employment News / BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 to release today, here’s how to download
BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 to release today, here’s how to download

BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 will release today, December 10, 2021. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.
Published on Dec 10, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission will release BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 on December 10, 2021. The prelims admit card for SI and Sergeant will be available to candidates from 11 am onwards. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of BPSSC on bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The preliminary written test for the mentioned posts is scheduled to be held on December 12, 2021 in two shifts. Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. 

BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of BPSSC on bpssc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 link available on the website.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1998 posts of Police Sub-Inspector and 215 posts of sergeant. Candidates will have to carry vaccination certificate at the exam hall to appear for the exam. 

bihar police admit card.
Friday, December 10, 2021
