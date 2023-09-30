News / Education / Employment News / BPSSC recruitment 2023: 1275 Sub Inspector posts notified, apply from Oct 5

BPSSC recruitment 2023: 1275 Sub Inspector posts notified, apply from Oct 5

BPSSC notifies vacancies for 1275 Sub-Inspector posts. Application process starts on Oct 5, ends on Nov 5. Apply at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) notified vacancies for 1275 posts of Sub-Inspector. The application process will commence on October 5 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 5. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) announces 1275 vacancies for Sub-Inspector posts; application process begins on October 5

BPSSC recruitment 2023 Important dates:

Notification released on September 30

Application begins on October 5

Application ends on November 5

BPSSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1275 posts of Police Sub-Inspector.

BPSSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the male unreserved candidates should be 20 years and the maximum age should be 37 years. The minimum age of the women category candidates should be 20 years and the maximum age should be 40 years.

The minimum age is 20 years and the maximum age is 42 years for men and women Scheduled Cast, Scheduled Tribe and Third gender candidates.

BPSSC recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 700 for unreserved, OBC and EWS categories. For SC and ST categories the application fee is 400.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

