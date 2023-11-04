close_game
News / Education / Employment News / BPSSC SI Recruitment 2023: Tomorrow last date to apply for 1275 posts

BPSSC SI Recruitment 2023: Tomorrow last date to apply for 1275 posts

Nov 04, 2023
Nov 04, 2023 07:59 PM IST

BPSSC SI Recruitment 2023: Application Process Ends on Nov 5

Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission, BPSSC will end the application process for BPSSC SI Recruitment 2023 on November 5. Interested canididates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC SI Recruitment 2023: Application Process Ends on November 5(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
BPSSC SI Recruitment 2023: Application Process Ends on November 5(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

BPSSC SI Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1275 posts of police sub-inspector.

BPSSC SI Recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 20 years. The maximum age of the candidates should be 37 years for general male candidates and 40 years for general female candidates. For the backward class and extremely backward class, the maximum age should be 40 years. For SC and St category candidates the maximum age should be 42 years.

BPSSC SI Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official site of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the SI recruitment link

Register yourself and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents, if needed.

Click on view application status and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Direct link to apply

Exam and College Guide
