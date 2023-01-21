Home / Education / Employment News / Cantonment Board Nasirabad to recruit 42 Safaiwala & other posts, details here

Cantonment Board Nasirabad to recruit 42 Safaiwala & other posts, details here

Published on Jan 21, 2023 11:30 AM IST

Cantonment Board Nasirabad will hire 42 posts of Safaiwala and other posts. Candidates can apply online through the official site of Cantonment Board, Nasirabad at nasirabad.cantt.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Cantonment Board, Nasirabad has invited applications from candidates to apply for Safaiwala and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Cantonment Board, Nasirabad at nasirabad.cantt.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 42 posts in the organisation.

The last date for receipt of application will be 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Sanitary Inspector: 1 post
  • Lower Division Clerk: 4 posts
  • Electrician Grade II: 1 post
  • Black Smith: 1 post
  • Lineman: 1 post
  • Helper to Electrician: 1 post
  • Beldar: 5 posts
  • Mali: 2 posts
  • Chowkidar cum Gardener: 1 post
  • Peon/ Terminal Tax Peon: 4 posts
  • Chowkidar: 2 posts
  • Safaiwala/ Digger: 19 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test of 120 marks on the subject of objective type questions. There will be no interview for the Post. Skill test will be conduct for qualifying nature only.

Application Fees

Application fee will be Rs. 300/- (non-refundable) for all candidates (Except for SC/ST, Ex-Serviceman, widow/divorced/judicially separated women candidate, PH candidate, transgender and departmental candidate) to be paid through Demand Draft in favour of “Chief Executive Officer, Cantonment Board Nasirabad.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
