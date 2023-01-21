Cantonment Board Nasirabad to recruit 42 Safaiwala & other posts, details here

Cantonment Board, Nasirabad has invited applications from candidates to apply for Safaiwala and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Cantonment Board, Nasirabad at nasirabad.cantt.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 42 posts in the organisation.

The last date for receipt of application will be 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Sanitary Inspector: 1 post

Lower Division Clerk: 4 posts

Electrician Grade II: 1 post

Black Smith: 1 post

Lineman: 1 post

Helper to Electrician: 1 post

Beldar: 5 posts

Mali: 2 posts

Chowkidar cum Gardener: 1 post

Peon/ Terminal Tax Peon: 4 posts

Chowkidar: 2 posts

Safaiwala/ Digger: 19 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test of 120 marks on the subject of objective type questions. There will be no interview for the Post. Skill test will be conduct for qualifying nature only.

Application Fees

Application fee will be Rs. 300/- (non-refundable) for all candidates (Except for SC/ST, Ex-Serviceman, widow/divorced/judicially separated women candidate, PH candidate, transgender and departmental candidate) to be paid through Demand Draft in favour of “Chief Executive Officer, Cantonment Board Nasirabad.