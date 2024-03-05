Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Registration for 3000 posts ends tomorrow, link here

Central Bank of India, CBI will end the registration process for Apprentice posts on March 6, 2024. Candidates can apply for Apprentice posts through the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in. The tentative date of online exam is on March 10, 2024. CBI ends registration process for 3000 Apprentice posts tomorrow, link here

This recruitment drive will fill up 3000 posts in the organization. Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government can apply for the post.

Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of the Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in.

Click on the recruitment section available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2024 link available.

Registration link will be available.

Fill the registration form and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹400 for PWBD candidates. For Schedule Caste / Schedule Tribe / All Women candidates/EWS, the application fee is ₹600. The application fee is ₹800 for all other candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Central Bank of India.