Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1000 Manager Scale II posts till July 15 at centralbankofindia.co.in

Central Bank of India has invited applications for Manager Scale II (Mainstream) posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at centralbankofindia.co.in Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1000 Manager Scale II posts

The examination will be held tentatively in the 2nd/3rd week of August 2023.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1000 vacancies of Manager Scale II (Mainstream).

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹850. For Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates/ Women candidates, the application fee is ₹175.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection will be based on online written tests and Personal interviews.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at centralbankofindia.co.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on the “RECRUITMENT OF MANAGERS IN MIDDLE MANAGEMENT GRADE SCALE II IN MAINSTREAM”

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.