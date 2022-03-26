Home / Education / Employment News / Central University of Kerala Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 13 posts
Central University of Kerala Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 13 posts

Central University of Kerala will recruit candidates for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts till April 18, 2022. 
Published on Mar 26, 2022 01:47 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Central University of Kerala has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CUK on cukerala.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 18, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 13 posts in the organisation. 

The last date for submission of online application is till April 25, 2022 and last date for receipt of hard copy of application is till May 10, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Professor: 4 Posts
  • Assistant Professor: 9 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of candidates performance in the interview. The University may resort to methods such as seminar/ colloquium/ teaching also for selection. 

Application Fees

Interested candidates may apply through online mode by paying 1500/- as application fees. 

Where to Apply 

Candidates will have to send the filled up application form to ‘Recruitment Cell, Central University of Kerala, Tejaswini Hills, Periye, Kasaragod-671320 before the last date to apply. 

