Chandigarh Education Department to recruit for 396 JBT posts, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 24, 2024 02:57 PM IST

Chandigarh Education Department will recruit candidates for 396 JBT posts. Details here.

Education Department, Chandigarh has invited applications for Junior Basic Teacher (JBTs) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Chandigarh Education Department at chdeducation.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 396 posts in the organization.

Chandigarh Education Department to recruit for 396 JBT posts, details here

The registration process begins today, January 24 and will end on February 19, 2024. The last date for deposit of fees is till February 22, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should possess the essential qualification – Graduate or its equivalent from a recognized University and Diploma in Elementary Education of not less than 2 years duration recognized by NCTE. Should pass in CTET conducted in accordance with the guidelines framed by NCTE. The age limit should be between 21 to 37 years of age as on 1.1.2024.

Selection Process

The merit list for selection will be prepared on the basis of total marks obtained in objective type test. One objective type tests of 150 marks will be conducted. Qualifying marks for test will be 40% for all candidates. No interview will be conducted.

Application Fees

The application fee is 1000/-. PwD candidates are exempted for payment of fee as per instructions issued by Govt. of India. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Education Department, Chandigarh.

Detailed Notification Here 

