Home / Education / Employment News / Chandigarh Police ASI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 49 posts, direct link here

Chandigarh Police ASI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 49 posts, direct link here

employment news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 06:22 PM IST

Chandigarh Police will recruit candidates for ASI posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Chandigarh Police at cpasirectt2022.

Chandigarh Police ASI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 49 posts, direct link here
Chandigarh Police ASI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 49 posts, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Chandigarh Police has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Sub Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Chandigarh Police at cpasirectt2022.

The registration process started today, September 27, 2022 and will close on October 20, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 49 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: September 27, 2022
  • Closing date of application: October 20, 2022
  • Last date of deposit of fee: October 27, 2022

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have graduation or its equivalent degree. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years of age.

Selection Process

All candidates [including ex-servicemen], shall be put through a Single Examination of two hours duration consisting of TWO Tiers: Tier I - OMR Sheet Based Test (50 Marks) and Tier II Written Test (50 Marks).

Application Fees

  • Un-Reserved - Rs. 800/-
  • Other Backward Class / EWS - Rs. 500/-
  • Scheduled Caste/Ex-Serviceman – Exempt

Detailed Notification Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chandigarh police sarkari naukri
chandigarh police sarkari naukri

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out