Chandigarh Police ASI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 49 posts, direct link here
Chandigarh Police will recruit candidates for ASI posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Chandigarh Police at cpasirectt2022.
Chandigarh Police has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Sub Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Chandigarh Police at cpasirectt2022.
The registration process started today, September 27, 2022 and will close on October 20, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 49 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: September 27, 2022
- Closing date of application: October 20, 2022
- Last date of deposit of fee: October 27, 2022
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates should have graduation or its equivalent degree. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years of age.
Selection Process
All candidates [including ex-servicemen], shall be put through a Single Examination of two hours duration consisting of TWO Tiers: Tier I - OMR Sheet Based Test (50 Marks) and Tier II Written Test (50 Marks).
Application Fees
- Un-Reserved - Rs. 800/-
- Other Backward Class / EWS - Rs. 500/-
- Scheduled Caste/Ex-Serviceman – Exempt
