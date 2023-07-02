Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for 44 ASI posts at chandigarhpolice.gov.in

Chandigarh Police Department has invited applications for 44 temporary Assistant Sub Inspector (Executive) posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at chandigarhpolice.gov.in. The tentative date for the written examination is August 20. Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for 44 ASI posts till July 15(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for unreserved, OBC and EWS categories. For the SC category, the application fee is ₹800. The application fee is exempted for Ex-Serviceman.

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 25 years for the general category. For OBC category candidates the age should be between 18 to 28 years old. The SC category candidate's age should be between 18 to 30 years old.

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at chandigarhpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to apply for the post of ASI's (Executive)”

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Submit the application form

Take print for the future reference.