close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for 45 constable posts under sports quota

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for 45 constable posts under sports quota

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 11, 2023 06:38 PM IST

Chandigarh Police invites applications for 45 Constable (Executive) under sports quota.

Chandigarh Police has invited applications for 45 Constable (Executive), under sports quota. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at chandigarhpolice.gov.in.

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 45 Constable (Executive) vacancies
Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 45 Constable (Executive) vacancies

Direct link to apply

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 45 vacancies of Constable (Executive).

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should have passed Matric from a recognized board of Secondary Education.

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 30 years for the general category. For OBC Category candidates the minimum age should be 18 years and the maximum age should be 33 years. The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 35 years for the SC Category.

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 1000 for the general category. For OBC & EWS candidates the application fee is 800. The application fee is 500 for SC candidates.

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at chandigarhpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab

Next, click on the “Recruitment of Constables (Executive) under Sports Quota”

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take print for the future reference.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out