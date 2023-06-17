Home / Education / Employment News / Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: June 17 last date to apply for 700 constable posts

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: June 17 last date to apply for 700 constable posts

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 17, 2023

Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at chandigarhpolice.gov.in.

The application process to fill 700 constable vacancies in Chandigarh Police Department will end today, June 17. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at chandigarhpolice.gov.in.

The tentative date for the written examination is June 23. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 700 constable posts.

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 700 vacancies of constables.

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is unreserved and OBC candidates are 1000. The application fee is 800 for SC & EWS candidates.

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 25 years. For OBC Category candidates the candidate's age should be 18 to 28 years. For the SC category, the age limit should be 18 to 30 years.

