Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021: Apply for GM, AGM and other posts

Chennai Metro Rail Limited has invited applications to fill 8 posts of General Manager (GM), Additional General Manager (AGM) and Deputy General Manager (DGM) for its Chennai Metro Rail Project. The posts will be filled on contract basis for 2 years, and the same will be extended for further period subject to requirement and performance of the candidates as per the existing terms and conditions on mutual consent.

Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of CMRL.

Out of the eight vacancies advertised, 3 are for the post of GM (construction), one for AGM (Safety), one for AGM (Legal), one for AGM (QA/QC), and two for DGM (Finance & Accounts).

Eligible candidates can submit their application form through postal service/courier and also through email on or before June 4. The email ID for sending application is senthil.s@cmrl.in. The applications can be sent by post/couriers to:

Joint General Manager (Hr), Chennai Metro Rail Limited, CMRL Depot, Admin Building, Poonamallee High Road, Koyambedu, Chennai - 600 107

Selection process:

Candidates will e selected through interview followed by medical examination. The selection process will judge the candidate on different facets like knowledge, skills, comprehension, attitude, aptitude and physical fitness.

Consolidated Pay per Month:

General Manager (construction) ₹1,50,000-to ₹1,90,000

Additional General Manager (Safety), Additional General Manager (Legal),

Additional General Manager (* QA/QC) ₹1,20,000

Deputy General Manager (Finance & Accounts) ₹Rs.90,000

Application fee ( including postage charges):

Candidates from the unreserved and other category have to pay a Non-refundable fee of ₹300

SC/ST are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹50/- (for processing & postage charge)

No application fee for Differently Abled persons. Only disability certificate to be attached along with the application.

For eligibility criteria, age limit, and other detail check the official website of CMRL.

Note: Age, qualification & experience should be as of 05.05.2021 Age may be relaxed for deserving and experienced candidates.