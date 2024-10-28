Chhattisgarh Police SI final result released, here’s how to check at cgpolice.gov.in

The Chhattisgarh Police has released the final results of Subedar/Sub Inspector/Platoon Commander recruitment examinations on Monday, October 28, 2024. Candidates who took the exam can download the final results from the official website at cgpolice.gov.in. The Chhattisgarh Police SI final result has been released at cgpolice.gov.in. The steps to check are mentioned here. (PTI)

Notably, the final merit list has been prepared as per the reservation rules of the Chhattisgarh government, and the marks obtained by candidates and their preferences.

As per the results, a total of 959 candidates have been recommended against 975 vacancies.

The official notification informed, “57 posts have been filled against 58 vacant posts of Subedar, 577 posts against 577 vacant posts of Sub-Inspector, 69 posts against 69 vacant posts of Sub-Inspector (Special Branch), 247 posts against 247 vacant posts of Platoon Commander, 02 posts against 06 vacant posts of Sub-Inspector (Finger Print), 01 post against 03 vacant posts of Sub-Inspector (Document in Question), 05 posts against 06 vacant posts of Sub-Inspector (Computer), 01 post against 09 vacant posts of Sub-Inspector (Radio). In compliance with the order dated 19-07-23 passed by the Hon'ble High Court of Chhattisgarh in petition number-4529/2023, one post of Subedar (Female) in ST category has been kept vacant for a candidate on the basis of her first preference. The remaining posts are vacant due to non-availability of sufficient number of eligible candidates The remaining vacancies could not be filled due to the insufficient number of eligible candidates.”

Further, candidates belonging to reserved categories (OBC-Non Cremy Layer, SC, ST) who fulfil the eligibility criteria for unreserved category vacancies and qualified against unreserved categories in various stages of the selection process - preliminary examination and main examination - have been recommended against vacancies for unreserved categories.

In cases where a reserved category candidate is eligible for the unreserved category as well, but the preference of service marked by him/her is not available under the unreserved category, s/he has been given a post in the reserved category.

Chhattisgarh Police SI final result: Here's how to check

Visit the official website at cgpolice.gov.in. Click on the Subedar/Sub Inspector/Platoon Commander recruitment examination, 2021 final result page. The PDF consisting of the roll numbers, names and dates of birth of the selected candidates will be displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.