CIL recruitment 2022: Apply for 41 Medical Executive vacancies

Coal India Limited has invited applications for 41 Medical Executive vacancies. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 29. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at www.coalindia.in.

CIL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 41 vacancies of which 28 vacancies are for the post of Sr.Medical Specialist (E4)/ Medical Specialist (E3) and 13 vacancies are for the post of Sr. Medical Officer (E3).

CIL recruitment 2022 age limit: The upper age limit is 42 years for Sr.Medical Specialist (E4 Grade) and 35 years for Sr.Medical Officer/Medical Specialist.

CIL recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates have to submit the duly filled in application form as an advance copy in the format prescribed along with self attested copy of the testimonials through Speed Post to General Manager (Personnel/EE), Bharat Coking Coal Limited at Executive Establishment, Koyla Bhawan, Post: Koyla Nagar, BCCL Township, Dist Dhanbad, Jharkhand- 826005.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.