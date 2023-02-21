CRPF admit card 2023 for ASI posts tomorrow at crpf.gov.in

CRPF ASI Admit Card 2023: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will issue admit cards for Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) posts tomorrow, February 22. Candidates can download CRPF ASI admit cards from crpf.gov.in, once released. Admit cards for Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) posts have already been published. CRPF admit card 2023 live updates.

Originally, CRPF admit cards were scheduled to be released on February 15 but the release date was later postponed.

The computer-based test of CRPF ASI and HC posts will be held from February 22 to 28. The admit card will mention roll number and exam centre details, among other information.

CRPF ASI Admit Card 2023: Steps to download

Go to the official website of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

On the home page, the link to download ASI admit cards will be displayed.

Open the CRPF ASI Admit Card 2023 link.

Login by entering the asked credentials.

Download the admit card and save a copy for future reference.

The computer-based examination will consist of one paper with 100 objective type questions to be attempted in 1.5 hours.

The selection process includes Computer Based Test, Skill Test, PST, Documents Verification and Detailed Medical Examination.