CRPF GDMO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 54 posts on crpf.gov.in, details here

Central Reserve Police Force, CRPF has invited applications from candidates to apply for General Duty Medical Officers, GDMO posts. The official notice is available on the official site of CRPF on crpf.gov.in.

Interested candidates will have to appear for the interview round on May 13, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 54 GDMO posts in Pune, Hyderabad, and other locations across the country.

The interview in all the locations will be conducted on the same date and same timing which will commence at 9 am. While appearing for Walk-in-interview, the candidates should bring documents in original & photocopies of all relevant documents (Degree, Age Proof & Experience Certificate etc.) application in plain paper superscripting the name of post applied for & five passport size recent photographs. The interview will be followed by Medical Examination.

Vacancy Details

Location Number of posts Pune 2 posts Hyderabad 2 posts J&K zone 18 posts NE zone 6 posts Central zone 19 posts Southern zone 7 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the GDMO posts should have completed their MBBS degree and should also have done their internship. The age limit of the candidate should not increase by more than 70 years of age.

Other Details

The appointment is purely on a contract basis and the period of appointment of a contract will be for one year. The appointee shall not be entitled to any benefits like provident fund, pension, gratuity, medical attendance treatment, seniority, promotion etc or any other benefits available to the Government servant appointed on regular basis.

Detailed Notification for Pune

Detailed Notification for Hyderabad

Detailed Notification for other zones