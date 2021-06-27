CRPF Recruitment 2021: 25 Assistant Commandant posts on offer

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications for the various posts of Assistant Commandant (Civil/Engineer). This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies. Ex-servicemen are also eligible for the posts,10% of seats are reserved for them.

The application process will begin on June 30. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their duly filled application form by hand or by post with photocopies of all relevant documents, two latest passport size photographs, and two envelopes mentioning correspondence address of the applicant with requisite stamps should be mailed/deposited. The application will be rejected in case of non-receipt of photographs.

The envelope should addressed to 'Central Reserve Police Force Assistant Commandant (Engineer/Civil) Exam, 2021” and should be submitted to the following address: 'DIG, Group Centre, CRPF, Rampur, District-Rampur, U.P.-244901'.

The application should reach the above-mentioned address on or before July 29.

CRPF Recruitment 2021Examination fee: Candidates from the Unreserved/EWS/OBC category have to pay ₹400 as an examination fee. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes and female candidates are not required to pay any fee.

Candidates can pay the application fee through Indian Postal Order or Bank Draft in favour of ‘DIG, Group Centre, CRPF, Rampur payable at SBI-Rampur’.

The fee must be sent through Indian Postal Orders and Bank Drafts only after June 30.

CRPF Recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised university.

CRPF Recruitment 2021 Age Limit: The candidate’s age should not be exceeding 35 years. The age limit is relaxable for the Government Servant up to five years in accordance with instructions issued by the Central Government.

Note: The admit cards will be dispatched by post. If any candidate does not receive an admit card for the examination he/she must immediately contact the helpline number-011-26160255.

For more details check the notification on the official website of CRPF at https://crpf.gov.in/