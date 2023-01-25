Home / Education / Employment News / CRPF Recruitment 2023: Application deadline for 1458 ASI, HC posts extended

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Application deadline for 1458 ASI, HC posts extended

Published on Jan 25, 2023 12:11 PM IST

CRPF Recruitment: Eligible candidates can submit their forms up to January 31 on the CRPF recruitment portal at crpf.gov.in, crpfindia.com or crpf.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has extended the last date to apply for 1,458 Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Steno and Head Constable (HC) Ministerial posts. Eligible candidates can submit their forms up to January 31 on the CRPF recruitment portal at crpf.gov.in, crpfindia.com or crpf.nic.in. Previously, the application deadline was January 25. The application process started on January 4.

Of the total posts, 143 are for ASI and the other 1315 are for Head Constable.

Admit cards for the written exam will be released on February 15, 2023.

How to apply:

  1. Go to the official website.
  2. Go to Recruitment >View all >Ministerial staff Apply.
  3. Enter the asked details, pay fee, upload documents and submit.

Age limit of candidates should be from 18 to 25 years as on January 31, 2023. There will be relaxation in age for SC/ST/OBC, Ex Servicemen and other categories of persons as per government rules.

Candidates must have passed Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent exam to apply for these posts.

The selection process will comprise of computer based test, skill test, physical standard test, document verification and medical test.

The examination fees is 100 for male candidates of General, EWS and OBC only. Women and candidates belonging to SC/ST, Ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying the exam fee.

