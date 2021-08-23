Home / Education / Employment News / CSIR-NBRI recruitment: Apply for 10 vacancies of junior secretariat assistant
CSIR-NBRI recruitment: Apply for 10 vacancies of junior secretariat assistant

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 05:15 PM IST

CSIR- National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), Lucknow has invited applications for the various posts of Junior Secretariat Assistant. Interested candidates can check advertisements on the official website of CSIR-NBRI at nbri.res.in.

Candidates have to submit the application form in the prescribed format through the post to the following address:

Controller of Administration, CSIR-NBRI,

Rana Pratap Marg, Lucknow-226001

The application form along with the attested copies of all the required documents should reach the above-mentioned address by September 30.

CSIR-NBRI vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10 vacancies out of which 5 vacancies are for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant (General), 5 vacancies are for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant ( Finance &Accounts ) and 2 vacancies are for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant (Store & Purchase).

CSIR-NBRI recruitment 2021 age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should not be more than 28 years as on September 30.

CSIR-NBRI recruitment 2021 application fee: Candidates have to pay 100 as application fee in the form of a Demand draft in the favour of “Director, CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow” payable at Lucknow.

CSIR-NBRI recruitment 2021 selection process: The selection for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant will be based on the typing test (qualifying nature) and a written test.

