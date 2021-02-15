Delhi Forest Guard admit card 2021 to be released on Feb 18

The Department of Forests and Wildlife, Delhi on Monday, February 15, announced that the admit card for the recruitment examination of the Forest Guard will be released on February 18, 2021, on its official website.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the Forest Guard recruitment will be able to download their admit cards online at forest.delhigovt.nic.in.

According to the notice, the department has scheduled to conduct the computer-based exam from March 1 to 7, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.

How to download Delhi Forest Guard admit card 2021 after it is released:

Visit the official website at forest.delhigovt.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click here for admit cards"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login'

The Delhi Forest Guard admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future references.