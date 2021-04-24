DFCCIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1074 Executive and other posts, details here

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited, DFCCIL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Executive and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of DFCCIL on dfccil.com. The application process started on April 24, 2021. The last date to apply for the post is till May 23, 2021.

The number of vacancies is tentative and may increase or decrease. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details below.

Vacancy Details

Name of the post Number of Vacancies Junior Manager 111 posts Executive 342 posts Junior Executive 521 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification given here.

The applicant should possess the essential qualification as on the closing date of application i.e. May 23, 2021. The level of educational qualifications prescribed for the posts is ESSENTIAL. The candidates shall be required to produce Marks Sheets & Degree/Certificate, at the time of document verification/interview.

Age Limit

The age limit for the post of Jr. Manager is between 18 to 27 years, Executive is between 18 to 30 years and Jr. Executive is between 18 to 30 years.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of the computer-based test. The CBT will be conducted in two/three sessions on single/multiple days of 2 hours duration. The candidates need to secure a minimum T-Score of 42 marks in each of the test batteries to qualify. Shortlisted candidates will be called for verification of the original documents according to merit, availability of vacancies, and reservation rules.

Application fees

The examination fees for Junior Manager is ₹1000/-, Executive is ₹900/- and Jr. Executive is ₹700. Candidates will have to make the payment in online mode. No examination fee is required for SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen candidates.