DHFWS Basirhat Recruitment 2021: 24 MO, Staff Nurse and other posts on offer
- DHFWS Basirhat Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at basirhathealthdistrict.in on or before March 15, 2021.
DHFWS Basirhat Recruitment 2021: The District Health and Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS), Basirhat, West Bengal has invited online applications for the recruitment of Medical Officer, Hospital Attendant, Staff Nurse, Lab Technician, and various other posts on its official website.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 24 vacancies, out of which, 6 vacancies are for Staff Nurse, 3 for Full-Time Medical Office, 2 each for Hospital Attendant, Sanitary Attendant, and VDB Technical Supervisor, and one each for Medical Officer AFHS, Executive Assistant, Counsellor, Psychiatric Nurse, Peer Supporter, District Manager, District PPM Coordinator, Laboratory Technician, and Lab Technician Blood Bank.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
