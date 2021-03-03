IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / Doors being opened for talented youth in several sectors: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on the steps taken in this year's Budget for the education sector through video conferencing in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on the steps taken in this year's Budget for the education sector through video conferencing in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI )
employment news

Doors being opened for talented youth in several sectors: PM Modi

Doors are being opened for talented youth in several sectors such as space, atomic energy and agriculture as limiting knowledge and research is a big injustice to the country's potential, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:31 PM IST

Doors are being opened for talented youth in several sectors such as space, atomic energy and agriculture as limiting knowledge and research is a big injustice to the country's potential, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Addressing a webinar on implementation of the Union Budget provisions in the education sector, he said the new National Education Policy has encouraged the use of local language and now it is the responsibility of all academics and experts of every language to prepare the best content available in the country and the world in Indian languages.

This is definitely possible in this era of technology, he asserted.

Modi said education, skill, research and innovation were the second biggest focus of budget after health.

"The Union Budget has broadened our efforts to link education with employability and entrepreneurial capability," he said.

As a result of these efforts, India today is among the top three countries in terms of scientific publications, Modi said.

Limiting knowledge and research is a big injustice to the country's potential, the prime minister said.

"With this thinking, doors of several sectors such as space, atomic energy, DRDO, agriculture, are being opened for our talented youth," Modi said.

To build a self-reliant India, confidence in the youth of the country is important, he said, asserting that confidence only comes when the youth has complete faith in their education and knowledge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi outlay for education sector union budget of india indian youth
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on the steps taken in this year's Budget for the education sector through video conferencing in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on the steps taken in this year's Budget for the education sector through video conferencing in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI )
employment news

Doors being opened for talented youth in several sectors: PM Modi

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Doors are being opened for talented youth in several sectors such as space, atomic energy and agriculture as limiting knowledge and research is a big injustice to the country's potential, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FCI Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
FCI Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

FCI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 89 AGM and MO vacancies now, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • FCI Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at fci.gov.in on or before March 31, 2021, until 4 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PSTCL Recruitment 2021.
PSTCL Recruitment 2021.
employment news

PSTCL Recruitment 2021: 150 Assistant Sub Station Attendant vacancies notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:36 PM IST
  • PSTCL Recruitment 2021: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at pstcl.org on or before March 26, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CISF Tradesman Constable admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
CISF Tradesman Constable admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

CISF Tradesman Constable admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:14 AM IST
  • CISF Tradesman Constable admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the CISF Tradesman Constable recruitment examination 2021 can download their admit cards online at cisfrectt.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NTA UGC NET December 2020.(Screengrab )
NTA UGC NET December 2020.(Screengrab )
employment news

NTA UGC NET December 2020: Registration ends today, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:28 AM IST
  • NTA UGC NET December 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2020 examination online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As the applications were made around two years ago candidates' account details may have changed in the intervening period due to various reasons.(PTI file)
As the applications were made around two years ago candidates' account details may have changed in the intervening period due to various reasons.(PTI file)
employment news

RRB MI posts exam fee refund for those who appeared, give bank account details

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:02 PM IST
  • The Railway Recruitment Boards has initiated refund of examination fee to candidates who took Computer based Test (CBT) for Ministerial and Isolated Category posts against CEN-03/2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DHFWS Basirhat Recruitment 2021.
DHFWS Basirhat Recruitment 2021.
employment news

DHFWS Basirhat Recruitment 2021: 24 MO, Staff Nurse and other posts on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:14 PM IST
  • DHFWS Basirhat Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at basirhathealthdistrict.in on or before March 15, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration to fill 346 posts ends soon

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:26 AM IST
  • IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IOCL apprentice recruitment 2021 online at iocl.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
employment news

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2020 released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:01 PM IST
  • UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2020: Candidates who have cleared the main examination can check the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule online at upsc.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI JE admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
RBI JE admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

RBI JE admit card 2021 released at rbi.org.in, here's direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:34 PM IST
  • RBI JE admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the RBI JE recruitment examination 2021 can download their admit card online at opportunities.rbi.org.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FCI Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
FCI Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

FCI Recruitment 2021: 89 AGM and Medical officer vacancies notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • FCI Recruitment 2021: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at fci.gov.in on or before March 31, 2021, until 4 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021:.(Screengrab)
RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021:.(Screengrab)
employment news

RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Apply for 29 vacancies at rbi.org.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:41 PM IST
  • RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rbi.org.in on or before March 10, 2021, until 6 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC civil services result 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in
UPSC civil services result 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in
employment news

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Strategy to ace the exam in 10 simple points

By Manoj K Jha
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:25 PM IST
  • The first stage of UPSC civil services exam, prelims, is objective in nature, the second stage mains is a written examination and the third stage interview is a verbal evaluation process.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021: 1598 vacancies notified, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:12 AM IST
  • TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at trb.tn.nic.in on or before April 25, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at upsc.gov.in till 11.59 pm on or before March 18, 2021.(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at upsc.gov.in till 11.59 pm on or before March 18, 2021.(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
employment news

UPSC Recruitment 2021: 89 vacancies for various posts notified, check details

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:40 PM IST
  • The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications to fill 89 vacancies for various posts, including that of Public Prosecutor. Assistant Public Prosecutor and Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil).
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP