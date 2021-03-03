Doors being opened for talented youth in several sectors: PM Modi
Doors are being opened for talented youth in several sectors such as space, atomic energy and agriculture as limiting knowledge and research is a big injustice to the country's potential, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.
Addressing a webinar on implementation of the Union Budget provisions in the education sector, he said the new National Education Policy has encouraged the use of local language and now it is the responsibility of all academics and experts of every language to prepare the best content available in the country and the world in Indian languages.
This is definitely possible in this era of technology, he asserted.
Modi said education, skill, research and innovation were the second biggest focus of budget after health.
"The Union Budget has broadened our efforts to link education with employability and entrepreneurial capability," he said.
As a result of these efforts, India today is among the top three countries in terms of scientific publications, Modi said.
Limiting knowledge and research is a big injustice to the country's potential, the prime minister said.
"With this thinking, doors of several sectors such as space, atomic energy, DRDO, agriculture, are being opened for our talented youth," Modi said.
To build a self-reliant India, confidence in the youth of the country is important, he said, asserting that confidence only comes when the youth has complete faith in their education and knowledge.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doors being opened for talented youth in several sectors: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FCI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 89 AGM and MO vacancies now, here's direct link
- FCI Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at fci.gov.in on or before March 31, 2021, until 4 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSTCL Recruitment 2021: 150 Assistant Sub Station Attendant vacancies notified
- PSTCL Recruitment 2021: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at pstcl.org on or before March 26, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CISF Tradesman Constable admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- CISF Tradesman Constable admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the CISF Tradesman Constable recruitment examination 2021 can download their admit cards online at cisfrectt.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NTA UGC NET December 2020: Registration ends today, here's direct link
- NTA UGC NET December 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2020 examination online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB MI posts exam fee refund for those who appeared, give bank account details
- The Railway Recruitment Boards has initiated refund of examination fee to candidates who took Computer based Test (CBT) for Ministerial and Isolated Category posts against CEN-03/2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DHFWS Basirhat Recruitment 2021: 24 MO, Staff Nurse and other posts on offer
- DHFWS Basirhat Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at basirhathealthdistrict.in on or before March 15, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration to fill 346 posts ends soon
- IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IOCL apprentice recruitment 2021 online at iocl.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2020 released, check here
- UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2020: Candidates who have cleared the main examination can check the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule online at upsc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI JE admit card 2021 released at rbi.org.in, here's direct link to download
- RBI JE admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the RBI JE recruitment examination 2021 can download their admit card online at opportunities.rbi.org.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FCI Recruitment 2021: 89 AGM and Medical officer vacancies notified
- FCI Recruitment 2021: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at fci.gov.in on or before March 31, 2021, until 4 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Apply for 29 vacancies at rbi.org.in
- RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rbi.org.in on or before March 10, 2021, until 6 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Strategy to ace the exam in 10 simple points
- The first stage of UPSC civil services exam, prelims, is objective in nature, the second stage mains is a written examination and the third stage interview is a verbal evaluation process.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021: 1598 vacancies notified, check details
- TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at trb.tn.nic.in on or before April 25, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC Recruitment 2021: 89 vacancies for various posts notified, check details
- The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications to fill 89 vacancies for various posts, including that of Public Prosecutor. Assistant Public Prosecutor and Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox