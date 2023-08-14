Home / Education / Employment News / DRDO ADA recruitment 2023: Apply for Project Engineer posts at ada.gov.in

DRDO ADA recruitment 2023: Apply for Project Engineer posts at ada.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 14, 2023 04:31 PM IST

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) is hiring Project Engineers. The application deadline is September 8. Apply at www.ada.gov.in.

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under the Department of Defence Research and Development (DRDO) has invited applications for Project Engineers posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 8. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.ada.gov.in.

DRDO ADA recruitment 2023: Apply for Project Engineer posts at ada.gov.in
DRDO ADA recruitment 2023: Apply for Project Engineer posts at ada.gov.in

DRDO ADA recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 53 vacancies of Project Engineers.

Details:

Project Engineer-I (Level PE 1) : 40 vacancies

Project Engineer-II (Level PE 2) : 9 vacancies

Project Engineer-III (Level PE 3) : 4 vacancies

Direct link to apply

DRDO ADA recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at ada.gov.in

On the homepage, under the latest news tab

Click on the apply link given below the “Applications are invited for the post Project Engineer (PE)”

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the form, upload documents and submit

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out