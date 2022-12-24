DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Admit Card 2022 released at drdo.gov.in, download link here

Defence Research and Development Organisation has released DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Admit Card 2022. Candidates who have to appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

The admit card for Tier I examination is available to candidates from December 23 to January 11, 2023. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

Click on DRDO CEPTAM Tier I Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The DRDO CEPTAM Tier I or CBT examination will be conducted from January 6 to January 11, 2023 and CEPTAM-10/DRTC STA-B Tier-II (CBT) has been scheduled on January 12, 2023.

The selection process will consist of Tier–I (CBT) and Tier-II (Trade Test). The Tier-I (CBT) will consist of objective type-multiple choice questions only. Tier-I examination is for Provisional selection and Tier-II (Trade Test) is qualifying in nature. Trade test will be of ITI level in the related trade, to test the practical skills of the candidates. The test may be of about one to two hours duration.