DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 58 Scientist posts on rac.gov.in

Defence Research and Development Organisation, Recruitment and Assessment Centre, DRDO-RAC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Scientist posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of RAC on rac.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 28, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 28 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Scientist F: 3 Posts

Scientist E: 6 Posts

Scientist D: 15 Posts

Scientist C: 34 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.

Age Limit

For Scientist ‘F’: Not exceeding 50 years.

For Scientist ‘D’/‘E’: Not exceeding 45 years.

For Scientist ‘C’: Not exceeding 35 years.

Selection Process

Candidates will initially be short listed as per one or more of the above-mentioned methods. In case, the no. of candidates shortlisted in accordance to any of above-mentioned methods is large, then further shortlisting may be carried out by conducting a Preliminary Online Interview of short duration (10-15 minutes). The number of candidates to be shortlisted for Preliminary Online Interview is as under( subject to their availability).

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Application Fees

General, OBC and EWS male candidates are required to pay a non-refundable non-transferable application fee of Rs. 100/- (Rs. One Hundred only) payable online only. There is no application fee for SC/ST/Divyang and Women candidates.