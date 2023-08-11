DRDO Recruitment 2023: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited online applications for 204 Scientist ‘B’. The application process is ongoing and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 31. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.drdo.gov.in. DRDO recruitment 2023: Apply for 204 Scientist B posts till August 31

DRDO Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 204 vacancies of which 181 vacancies are for Scientist ‘B’ posts in DRDO, 11 vacancies are for the Scientist ‘B’ posts in DST, 6 vacancies are for the Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA, and 6 vacancies are for the Scientist ‘B’ post in CME.

DRDO Recruitment 2023 age limit: The upper age for the unreserved category candidates is 35 years. For OBC (Non-creamy layer) the maximum age of the candidates should be 38 years. For SC/ST category the maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years.

DRDO Recruitment 2023 application fee: Male candidates from the General (UR), EWS, and OBC categories must pay a non-transferable, non-refundable application fee of ₹100.Candidates who are SC/ST/PWD or women do not have to pay an application fee.

DRDO recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at rac.gov.in or drdo.gov.in

On the homepage, click on Apply link under “Advt. no. 145 for 204 vacancies of Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO, ADA, DST and CME”.

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details below: