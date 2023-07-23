Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for 55 vacancies of Project Scientists. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 11. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rac.gov.in. DRDO recruitment 2023: Apply for 55 Project Scientist posts at rac.gov.in

DRDO recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 55 vacancies of Project Scientists.

DRDO recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹100 for General, OBC and EWS male candidates. There is no application fee for SC/ST/Divyang and Women candidates.

DRDO recruitment 2023 age limit:

For Project Scientist ‘F’the candidate's age should not be more than 55 years For Project Scientist ‘E’ the upper age should not be more than 50 years. For Project Scientist ‘D’ the upper age limit is 45 years. For Project Scientist ‘C the maximum age limit is 40 years. For Project Scientist ‘B the candidate's age should not be more than 35 years.

DRDO recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at rac.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply link under advt. no 146

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Notification here