DSIIDC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Assistant Executive Engineer posts from Jan 29

The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC) has invited applications for Assistant Executive Engineer posts. The application process will commence on January 29 and the deadline for submitting the application form is February 29. DSIIDC invites applications for Assistant Executive Engineer posts

DSIIDC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10 vacancies of which 8 are for the Assistant Executive Engineer ( Civil ) posts and 2 are for the Assistant Executive Engineer (Elect).

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

DSIIDC Recruitment 2024 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 35 years.

DSIIDC Recruitment 2024 application fee: The applictaion fee is ₹500. All female candidates and candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

DSIIDC Recruitment 2024 selection process: The selection of the candidates will be based on the scores obtained by the candidates in GATE 2021, GATE 2022, and GATE 2023.

DSIIDC Recruitment 2024 educational qualification:

For Assistant Executive Engineer Civil: The selection of the candidates will be based on a full-time degree in civil engineering from a recognized university with a 50% score

For Assistant Executive Engineer Electrical: The selection of the candidates will be based on a full-time degree in Electrical engineering from a recognized university with a 50% score.

For more details check the notification here.