Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer key and raise objections, till 5th day of the start of the link, on the official website of DSSSB.(HT File)
DSSSB Answer Key 2021 released for fire operator and other posts

  • Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board has released the answer key for posts of Fire Operator and other posts on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 03:01 PM IST

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the answer key for posts of Fire Operator and other posts on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer key and raise objections, till 5th day of the start of the link, on the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

The answer key is released for Junior Stenographer( English) posts, Store Keeper, Fire Operator (only for male), Food Safety Officer, Junior Stenographer, Junior Telephone Operator, and veterinary Livestock Inspector. The examination was conducted between April 19 to 23.

Direct link to check answer key and raise objections

How to check the Answer key:

Visit the official website of DSSB at https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/

Click on the hyperlink DRAFT ANSWER KEYS FOR FILING OBJECTIONS, IF ANY IN R/O OF ONLINE COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION HELD ON 19,20,22&23 APR 2021 FOR VARIOUS POST CODES

Key in credentials and login

Keep a hard copy for future use

NOTE: The link available for the submission of objection will not be available after May 3.

