DSSSB Manager Recruitment Exam 2025: Download hall tickets for Tier-II examination, direct link here

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB, has released the admit card for Tier-II recruitment examination for the post of Manager. Candidates appearing for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB Manager Recruitment Exam 2025: Candidates will need to enter their Application Number and Password to download the hall ticket.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD DSSSB MANAGER ADMIT CARD 2025 The board will conduct the recruitment examination on October 30, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - the descriptive test will be held from 12 noon to 1 PM, and the MCQ test will be conducted from 3 PM to 5 PM.

Notably, the examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on September 26, 2025 but was later rescheduled to October 30, 2025.

DSSSB Manager Admit Card 2025: How to download Candidates can download their hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below: