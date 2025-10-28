Edit Profile
    DSSSB Manager Recruitment Exam 2025: Download hall tickets for Tier-II examination, direct link here

    DSSSB Manager Recruitment Exam 2025: Candidates can download their admit cards for Tier-II examination through the direct link given below. 

    Published on: Oct 28, 2025 4:36 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB, has released the admit card for Tier-II recruitment examination for the post of Manager. Candidates appearing for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

    DSSSB Manager Recruitment Exam 2025: Candidates will need to enter their Application Number and Password to download the hall ticket.
    DSSSB Manager Recruitment Exam 2025: Candidates will need to enter their Application Number and Password to download the hall ticket.

    Candidates can download their hall tickets by entering their Application Number and Password.

    DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD DSSSB MANAGER ADMIT CARD 2025

    The board will conduct the recruitment examination on October 30, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - the descriptive test will be held from 12 noon to 1 PM, and the MCQ test will be conducted from 3 PM to 5 PM.

    Notably, the examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on September 26, 2025 but was later rescheduled to October 30, 2025.

    Also read: RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025 release date announced, exam on November 2

    DSSSB Manager Admit Card 2025: How to download

    Candidates can download their hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below:

    1. Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
    2. On the home page, click on the link to download admit card for the manager recruitment exam.
    3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.
    4. Check your admit card displayed on the screen.
    5. Download the admit card.
    6. Keep a printout of the admit card for further use.

    For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of DSSSB.

